Connect Coin Hits One Day Volume of $3.00 (XCON)

Connect Coin (CURRENCY:XCON) traded up 18.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. During the last week, Connect Coin has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One Connect Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Connect Coin has a market cap of $11,883.04 and $3.00 worth of Connect Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00046909 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.49 or 0.00145755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.65 or 0.00157601 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,401.63 or 0.99667379 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002826 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.94 or 0.00805889 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Connect Coin Profile

Connect Coin’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,996,796 coins. Connect Coin’s official Twitter account is @connectingcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Connect Coin is /r/CONNECTXON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Connect Coin’s official website is connectingcoin.io

Buying and Selling Connect Coin

