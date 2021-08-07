Connie H. Kwong Sells 3,000 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) insider Connie H. Kwong sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $156,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $52.22. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.96.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MXL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MaxLinear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

