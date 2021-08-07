Connie H. Kwong Sells 3,000 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) insider Connie H. Kwong sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $156,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of MXL stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $52.22. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.96.
MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MaxLinear
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.
