ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Lessened by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 320,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 32,258 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $19,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COP stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.50. 5,039,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,642,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.88. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.64.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is -177.32%.

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Argus raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.19.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

