CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CONSOL Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CONSOL Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE CEIX opened at $22.35 on Thursday. CONSOL Energy has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $22.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.40.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 9.34%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CEIX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,078,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 194,771 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CONSOL Energy news, Director John T. Mills sold 15,702 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $260,339.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

