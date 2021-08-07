Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ.B) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.69 per share on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th.

STZ.B opened at $226.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.75. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $107.51 and a 12-month high of $211.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

