Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.25

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.251 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

TSE CSU traded down C$0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching C$2,038.26. 22,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of C$43.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1,879.93. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of C$1,366.66 and a 12-month high of C$2,056.64.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$20.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$12.72 by C$7.77. The firm had revenue of C$1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.43 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Software will post 52.4199947 earnings per share for the current year.

CSU has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,909.24 to C$1,900.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,850.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,200.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software to C$1,900.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1,971.75.

In related news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,777.00, for a total value of C$1,777,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,312,490.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

