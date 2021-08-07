ContentBox (BOX) Trading 8.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 7th. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. ContentBox has a total market cap of $3.10 million and $27,088.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00011223 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.00 or 0.00348129 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000882 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000557 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,718,736,327 coins. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

