Continental Resources, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Continental Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.62.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $35.20 on Thursday. Continental Resources has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $40.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after purchasing an additional 47,060 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,807 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 21,833 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 96,499 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 65,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $835,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 79.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -37.61%.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

