Contrasting AerCap (NYSE:AER) and Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT)

AerCap (NYSE:AER) and Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.5% of AerCap shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of Katapult shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AerCap and Katapult’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AerCap -7.84% 9.32% 1.99% Katapult N/A -563.72% -11.16%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AerCap and Katapult’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AerCap $4.49 billion 1.57 -$298.57 million $11.04 4.90 Katapult N/A N/A -$31.93 million N/A N/A

Katapult has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AerCap.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AerCap and Katapult, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AerCap 0 0 6 0 3.00 Katapult 0 0 1 0 3.00

AerCap currently has a consensus price target of $69.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.54%. Katapult has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.66%. Given Katapult’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Katapult is more favorable than AerCap.

Summary

AerCap beats Katapult on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews. Its aircraft asset management services also include periodically inspecting the leased aircraft; coordinating technical modifications to aircraft to meet new lessee requirements; conducting restructuring negotiations in connection with lease defaults; repossessing aircraft; arranging and monitoring insurance coverage; registering and de-registering aircraft; arranging for aircraft and aircraft engine valuations; and providing market research services. The company also provides cash management services, including treasury services, such as the financing, refinancing, hedging, and ongoing cash management of vehicles; and administrative services comprising accounting and corporate secretarial services consisting of the preparation of budgets and financial statements. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 1,330 owned, managed, or on order aircraft. AerCap Holdings N.V. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Katapult

Katapult Group, Inc., doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership. The company offers its services to acquire the online or in-store purchases of electronics, appliances, furniture, musical instruments, and more. Katapult Group, Inc. was formerly known as Cognical Inc and changed its name to Katapult Group, Inc. in February 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

