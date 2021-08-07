Contrasting IMRIS (OTCMKTS:IMRSQ) and Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT)

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) and IMRIS (OTCMKTS:IMRSQ) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Helius Medical Technologies alerts:

Helius Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IMRIS has a beta of -5.03, indicating that its stock price is 603% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and IMRIS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helius Medical Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 IMRIS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Helius Medical Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.06%. Given Helius Medical Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Helius Medical Technologies is more favorable than IMRIS.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and IMRIS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helius Medical Technologies $660,000.00 55.26 -$14.13 million ($11.80) -1.33 IMRIS N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

IMRIS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Helius Medical Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and IMRIS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helius Medical Technologies -2,362.52% -200.84% -141.72% IMRIS N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.0% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Helius Medical Technologies beats IMRIS on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma. It engages in the development of the investigational Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), that delivers neurostimulation via the tongue which has been shown in clinical studies to enhance the effectiveness of physical exercises in people with neurological symptoms from disease or trauma such as mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

IMRIS Company Profile

IMRIS Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided therapy solutions worldwide. The company offers VISIUS Surgical Theatres, a surgical environment that provides intraoperative vision to clinicians to assist in decision-making and enhance precision in treatment. Its VISIUS Surgical Theatre incorporates magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, and fluoroscopy into multi-purpose surgical suites to provide intraoperative imaging for specific medical applications by bringing advanced imaging into the operating room (OR). The company sells the VISIUS Surgical Theatres to hospitals that deliver clinical services to patients in the neurosurgical, spinal, cerebrovascular, and cardiovascular markets. It also provides service and extended maintenance contracts, and accessories and disposables. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Winnipeg, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.