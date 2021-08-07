Contrasting Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) and 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS)

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) and 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Insight Enterprises and 1stdibs.Com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insight Enterprises $8.34 billion 0.41 $172.64 million $6.19 15.81 1stdibs.Com $81.86 million 7.74 -$12.53 million N/A N/A

Insight Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than 1stdibs.Com.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Insight Enterprises and 1stdibs.Com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insight Enterprises 0 1 2 0 2.67 1stdibs.Com 0 2 4 0 2.67

Insight Enterprises presently has a consensus price target of $108.17, indicating a potential upside of 10.52%. 1stdibs.Com has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 79.09%. Given 1stdibs.Com’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 1stdibs.Com is more favorable than Insight Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares Insight Enterprises and 1stdibs.Com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insight Enterprises 2.17% 16.91% 5.25% 1stdibs.Com N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Insight Enterprises beats 1stdibs.Com on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers solutions such as supply chain optimization, connected workforce, cloud and data center transformation, and digital innovation. Insight Enterprises was founded by Eric J. Crown and Timothy A. Crown in 1988 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

