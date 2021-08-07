Contrasting MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) and ReneSola (NYSE:SOL)

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) and ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.5% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.0% of ReneSola shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions and ReneSola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MACOM Technology Solutions 6.40% 25.55% 8.51% ReneSola 11.16% 4.02% 2.53%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions and ReneSola’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MACOM Technology Solutions $530.04 million 8.04 -$46.08 million $0.39 158.82 ReneSola $73.92 million 6.94 $2.78 million $0.09 81.67

ReneSola has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MACOM Technology Solutions. ReneSola is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MACOM Technology Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

MACOM Technology Solutions has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReneSola has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MACOM Technology Solutions and ReneSola, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MACOM Technology Solutions 0 1 9 0 2.90 ReneSola 0 1 3 0 2.75

MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $61.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.71%. ReneSola has a consensus price target of $12.57, indicating a potential upside of 70.98%. Given ReneSola’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ReneSola is more favorable than MACOM Technology Solutions.

Summary

MACOM Technology Solutions beats ReneSola on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services. Further, the company generates and sells electricity. As of December 31, 2020, it operated approximately 100 solar power projects with an aggregate capacity of 173 megawatts. ReneSola Ltd has operations in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

