Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) PT Raised to C$13.25 at Laurentian

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its price objective boosted by Laurentian from C$11.75 to C$13.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CTS. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$10.75 target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

CTS stock opened at C$6.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -165.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.75 and a twelve month high of C$6.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.44.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

