Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) PT Raised to C$13.25 at Laurentian

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2021

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its price objective boosted by Laurentian from C$11.75 to C$13.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CTS. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$10.75 target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

CTS stock opened at C$6.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -165.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.75 and a twelve month high of C$6.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.44.

About Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.