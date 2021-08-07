Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target Increased to C$12.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its target price boosted by Raymond James to C$12.50 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

CTS has been the topic of several other reports. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark boosted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$11.75 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Converge Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.55.

CTS stock traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$11.43. 539,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,496. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of C$1.51 and a 12-month high of C$11.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 1,905.00.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$310.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$280.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.5057657 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

