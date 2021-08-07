Copa (NYSE:CPA) Issues Earnings Results

Copa (NYSE:CPA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Copa had a negative net margin of 200.30% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $304.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1993.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:CPA traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $75.63. The stock had a trading volume of 228,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.42. Copa has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $94.91.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPA. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

