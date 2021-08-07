Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Core-Mark has increased its dividend payment by 32.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years.

Core-Mark stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. Core-Mark has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $47.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.25.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.05). Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Core-Mark will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CORE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Core-Mark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Core-Mark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Co, Inc engages in distribution and marketing of consumer goods. It offers products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. It operates through United States, and Canada, and Corporate geographical segments. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

