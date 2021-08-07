Cormark Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. Cormark also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.49%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AUY. Zacks Investment Research raised Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank of Canada raised Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.84.

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $4.44 on Thursday. Yamana Gold has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $2,550,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $3,259,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,573,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,692,000 after purchasing an additional 181,774 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,495,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after purchasing an additional 61,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $1,652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

