Cormark Raises Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Price Target to C$21.50

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) had its price objective lifted by Cormark from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

Shares of TSE:CF traded down C$0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting C$13.93. 429,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,121. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.43. The firm has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.35. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1-year low of C$6.18 and a 1-year high of C$14.87.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported C$1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.53. The company had revenue of C$692.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$576.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canaccord Genuity Group will post 1.8959051 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.00%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.