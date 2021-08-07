Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.32. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund shares last traded at $12.29, with a volume of 908,263 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.1602 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.