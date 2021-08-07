Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut Corsair Gaming from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Corsair Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corsair Gaming presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NASDAQ CRSR opened at $28.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.31. Corsair Gaming has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $51.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.77.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 42.87%. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Corsair Gaming will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corsair Gaming news, EVP Bertrand Chevalier sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $4,070,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 215,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,781,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $238,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,548,411 shares of company stock valued at $290,440,790 over the last 90 days. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 10.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

