Cortex Trading 30% Higher This Week (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 7th. Cortex has a total market cap of $34.05 million and $11.81 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cortex has traded up 30% against the U.S. dollar. One Cortex coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00055451 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $377.59 or 0.00859555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00099866 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00041122 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 181,541,135 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

