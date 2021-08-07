Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Hits New 12-Month High at $67.51

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.51 and last traded at $67.16, with a volume of 3094 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get Cortexyme alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts expect that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $30,332.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $19,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Casey Lynch sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $1,037,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,369.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,411 shares of company stock worth $3,255,430. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRTX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 824.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 116.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 30.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.