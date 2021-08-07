Cottage Street Advisors LLC Sells 359 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,715 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.2% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.26.

Microsoft stock opened at $289.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $290.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $271.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.