Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Coursera in a research note issued on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman forecasts that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Coursera’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on COUR. UBS Group assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Coursera from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

Coursera stock opened at $40.05 on Thursday. Coursera has a 52 week low of $32.59 and a 52 week high of $62.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.38.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14.

In other Coursera news, insider Chun Yu Wong sold 143,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $5,761,585.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 889,199 shares in the company, valued at $35,630,203.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xueyan Wang sold 10,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $380,479.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,197.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 501,077 shares of company stock valued at $19,996,288.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth $116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth $450,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth $148,011,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth $3,375,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth $338,000. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

