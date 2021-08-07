Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Insider Chun Yu Wong Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) insider Chun Yu Wong sold 30,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $1,265,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chun Yu Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Chun Yu Wong sold 143,788 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $5,761,585.16.

On Monday, July 26th, Chun Yu Wong sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $1,944,000.00.

NASDAQ:COUR opened at $40.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.38. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.59 and a 12 month high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Coursera in the first quarter valued at $952,060,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Coursera in the first quarter valued at $262,230,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Coursera by 164.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,689,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400,743 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Coursera in the first quarter valued at $69,750,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth about $45,002,000. Institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on COUR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Coursera in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

