Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Stock Position Raised by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $573,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 105,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the fourth quarter worth $38,003,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus during the first quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus during the first quarter valued at $2,553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Covetrus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Covetrus in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covetrus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

NASDAQ:CVET opened at $22.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.74 and a 12 month high of $40.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.04.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $41,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,740.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $72,894.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,519.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,969. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

