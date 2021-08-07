Cowen Boosts Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $33.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target increased by Cowen from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.32.

Shares of UAA opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 96.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 27.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Under Armour by 58.3% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 45,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 16,862 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter worth $218,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $12,862,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 24.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 166,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 33,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

