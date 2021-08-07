Cowen Raises Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $366.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Cowen from $336.00 to $366.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Carvana from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Carvana in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.88.

NYSE CVNA opened at $345.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.92. Carvana has a 12-month low of $158.25 and a 12-month high of $372.01. The firm has a market cap of $59.58 billion, a PE ratio of -168.61 and a beta of 2.40.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Carvana will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.54, for a total value of $42,553.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,324,100.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $2,195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,199 shares in the company, valued at $9,046,476.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,611,579 shares of company stock worth $480,733,217 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Carvana by 2.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Carvana by 409.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Carvana by 13.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Carvana by 4.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Carvana in the second quarter valued at about $905,000. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

