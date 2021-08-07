Cozad Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,172,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,397,000 after buying an additional 440,361 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,044,000 after buying an additional 1,470,625 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,292,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,405,000 after purchasing an additional 145,233 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,092,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,044,000 after purchasing an additional 23,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 818,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,623,000 after purchasing an additional 87,988 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.86. The stock had a trading volume of 741,570 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.39. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

