Cozad Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMFL. ACT Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $24,760,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 54,571.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,622,000 after purchasing an additional 266,855 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 507.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 208,081 shares in the last quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 365,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 165,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,524,000.

Shares of BATS OMFL traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.47. 84,512 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.48.

