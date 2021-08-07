Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 931 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,597 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,963 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 2,410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.94.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,391,933.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total value of $82,999,211.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,696,394.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,401,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,295,184. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.50. The company has a market cap of $406.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

