Craig Hallum Raises Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target to $175.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target lifted by Craig Hallum from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SYNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synaptics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synaptics from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Synaptics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised Synaptics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Shares of SYNA traded up $24.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,826. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.15. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $74.47 and a twelve month high of $173.12. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,552.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter worth $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Synaptics by 46.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Synaptics by 71.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synaptics by 33.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new position in Synaptics during the first quarter valued at about $209,000.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

