Credit Suisse Group Boosts Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target to $68.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $63.23 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $62.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06, a PEG ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $68.00.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.88 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 66,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

