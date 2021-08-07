Credit Suisse Group Increases DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target to $84.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $83.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DD. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.71.

DD opened at $76.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.28. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $53.49 and a twelve month high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 4,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

