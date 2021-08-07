Credit Suisse Group Increases Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $214.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $196.00 to $214.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TT. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.23.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $197.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $115.28 and a 52-week high of $207.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.11.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,525 shares of company stock worth $41,382,869. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

