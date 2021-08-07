Credit Suisse Group Raises Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Price Target to $28.00

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.18% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ardagh Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Shares of ARD opened at $24.10 on Thursday. Ardagh Group has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1,205.00 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.24.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 114.33% and a negative net margin of 0.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARD. Diameter Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Ardagh Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 2,309,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,682,000 after purchasing an additional 394,160 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Ardagh Group by 309.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 294,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 222,472 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ardagh Group by 509.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 234,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 196,163 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 166.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 142,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 189.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 106,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

