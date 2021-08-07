Credit Suisse Group Raises Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Price Target to €34.00

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from €32.00 ($37.65) to €34.00 ($40.00) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Société Générale Société anonyme currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.79.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Société Générale Société anonyme stock opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.09. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 1.55. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Research analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.