Critical Comparison: Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) & Markforged (NYSE:MKFG)

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) and Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Seiko Epson shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of Markforged shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Seiko Epson and Markforged, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seiko Epson 0 0 1 0 3.00 Markforged 0 1 0 0 2.00

Markforged has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.07%. Given Markforged’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Markforged is more favorable than Seiko Epson.

Profitability

This table compares Seiko Epson and Markforged’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seiko Epson 3.10% 5.77% 2.74% Markforged N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Seiko Epson and Markforged’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seiko Epson $9.00 billion 0.82 $279.37 million $0.41 22.60 Markforged N/A N/A -$2.61 million N/A N/A

Seiko Epson has higher revenue and earnings than Markforged.

Summary

Seiko Epson beats Markforged on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments. The Printing Solutions segment offers home and office inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, commercial and industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, inkjet printheads and related consumables, dry process office papermaking systems, personal computers, and others. The Visual Communications segment provides 3LCD projectors for business, education, the home, and event; smart glasses; and others. The Wearable & Industrial Products segment offers wristwatches, watch movements, factory automation products, industrial robots, IC handlers, crystal units, crystal oscillators, quartz sensors, and others for consumer, automotive, and industrial equipment applications; and sensing equipment. This segment also provides CMOS LSIs and other chips primarily for consumer electronics and automotive applications; and metal powders for use as raw materials in the production of electronic components, etc., as well as value-added surface finishing in a range of industrial fields. It has operations in Japan, the Philippines, Indonesia, China, and internationally. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Suwa, Japan.

About Markforged

Markforged is a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. Markforged's efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

