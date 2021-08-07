Critical Review: Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) & Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG)

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) and Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.5% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Biostage shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Biostage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Cardiovascular Systems has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biostage has a beta of -0.41, suggesting that its share price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cardiovascular Systems and Biostage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiovascular Systems -10.11% -8.62% -6.77% Biostage N/A -397.22% -192.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cardiovascular Systems and Biostage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiovascular Systems 0 1 5 0 2.83 Biostage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cardiovascular Systems currently has a consensus target price of $45.29, suggesting a potential upside of 16.28%. Given Cardiovascular Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cardiovascular Systems is more favorable than Biostage.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cardiovascular Systems and Biostage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiovascular Systems $236.54 million 6.61 -$27.24 million ($0.79) -49.30 Biostage N/A N/A -$4.86 million N/A N/A

Biostage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cardiovascular Systems.

Summary

Cardiovascular Systems beats Biostage on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

Biostage Company Profile

Biostage, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of organ implants to treat congenital defects, cancers, and life-threatening conditions of the esophagus, bronchus and trachea. It operates through Cellframe technology, engineered to stimulate the body’s signaling pathways and natural healing process to regenerate and restore organ function. The company was founded on May 3, 2012 and is headquartered in Holliston, MA.

