Critical Review: Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) versus Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY)

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) and Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.2% of Vidler Water Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Hongkong Land shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Vidler Water Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Vidler Water Resources and Hongkong Land, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vidler Water Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Hongkong Land 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Vidler Water Resources and Hongkong Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vidler Water Resources 100.23% 7.07% 6.99% Hongkong Land N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vidler Water Resources and Hongkong Land’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vidler Water Resources $9.61 million 25.23 $10.00 million N/A N/A Hongkong Land $2.32 billion 4.43 $198.00 million N/A N/A

Hongkong Land has higher revenue and earnings than Vidler Water Resources.

Risk and Volatility

Vidler Water Resources has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hongkong Land has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vidler Water Resources beats Hongkong Land on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vidler Water Resources Company Profile

Vidler Water Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The company sells its water rights to real estate developers, alternative energy facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities. It also leases and sells water assets and land. The company was formerly known as PICO Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Vidler Water Resources, Inc. in March 2021. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

Hongkong Land Company Profile

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail property primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta. The company also develops and sells residential properties. In addition, it is involved in hotel investment, finance, and project management businesses. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Hongkong Land Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited.

