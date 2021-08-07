Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Cross Country Healthcare in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.58 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $19.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.58. The stock has a market cap of $724.75 million, a P/E ratio of 83.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $20.69.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

In other news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $198,925.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,343.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.