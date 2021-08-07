CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect CrossAmerica Partners to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $657.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.29 million. On average, analysts expect CrossAmerica Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CrossAmerica Partners stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.45 million, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAPL. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. CrossAmerica Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

