Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 136.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 47.1% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

CCI stock opened at $194.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.19 billion, a PE ratio of 74.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.75. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.