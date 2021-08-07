Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Price Target Raised to $79.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $77.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CYRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cryoport from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research began coverage on Cryoport in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cryoport presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.78.

Cryoport stock traded down $3.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.96. The company had a trading volume of 357,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,938. Cryoport has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $84.97. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cryoport will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $278,975.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 796,760 shares of company stock valued at $47,611,256 in the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 12,004 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cryoport by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,614 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cryoport by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,880 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Cryoport during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

