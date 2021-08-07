CryptoBonusMiles Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14,483.00 (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 7th. CryptoBonusMiles has a market cap of $849,984.43 and approximately $14,483.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00056506 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00016282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.74 or 0.00886891 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00100813 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00041372 BTC.

About CryptoBonusMiles

CryptoBonusMiles is a coin. It launched on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBonusMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoBonusMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

