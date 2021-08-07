CryptoPing (PING) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $107.00

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. During the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One CryptoPing coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000541 BTC on exchanges. CryptoPing has a market cap of $1.73 million and $107.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing’s launch date was June 8th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,244,286 coins. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

CryptoPing Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

