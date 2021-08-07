CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 5.69%. CSG Systems International updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.160-$3.340 EPS.

CSGS stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.06. The stock had a trading volume of 87,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,922. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.89. CSG Systems International has a 52-week low of $37.51 and a 52-week high of $49.28.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.