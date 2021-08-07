CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.56%.

NASDAQ:CSWI traded up $4.14 on Friday, hitting $127.68. 59,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,723. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.59. CSW Industrials has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $143.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $232,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,683,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $713,620 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSWI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

