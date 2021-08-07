CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) & Pioneer Railcorp (OTCMKTS:PRRR) Financial Contrast

Pioneer Railcorp (OTCMKTS:PRRR) and CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Pioneer Railcorp alerts:

This table compares Pioneer Railcorp and CSX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Railcorp N/A N/A N/A CSX 29.93% 23.96% 7.90%

This table compares Pioneer Railcorp and CSX’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Railcorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CSX $10.58 billion 6.88 $2.77 billion $1.22 26.48

CSX has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Railcorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pioneer Railcorp and CSX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Railcorp 0 0 0 0 N/A CSX 1 4 18 0 2.74

CSX has a consensus price target of $34.21, suggesting a potential upside of 5.92%. Given CSX’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CSX is more favorable than Pioneer Railcorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.1% of CSX shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.3% of Pioneer Railcorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of CSX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CSX beats Pioneer Railcorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pioneer Railcorp

PIONEER RAILCORP is a railroad holding company with a rail system providing shipping links for customers along its routes and interchanges with six major railroads, Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad, Conrail, Inc., CSX Transportation, Illinois Central Railroad, Norfolk Southern Railway and Union Pacific Railroad. Additionally, they have interchanges with three smaller railroads, the Kansas City Southern Railway, the Arkansas & Missouri Railroad, and the Twin Cities & Western Railway.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Railcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Railcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.