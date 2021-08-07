Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of Turning Point Brands worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Turning Point Brands by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Turning Point Brands by 270.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Turning Point Brands by 89.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 818,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $41,431,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TPB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price target on Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

NYSE TPB opened at $49.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $940.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 4.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.07. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $61.08.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.22 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.83%.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.